Suzuki restructures U.S. operations

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. has announced it will restructure its operations in the United States. This new direction will reorganize the Suzuki Motorcycle/ATV and Marine Divisions into two separate companies set to begin operations on April 1, 2021. This new organization is designed to give both new companies the best opportunity to optimize their success in their respective industries.

Suzuki Motor USA, LLC will be headquartered in Brea, California, Suzuki’s corporate home in the United States since 1981. Suzuki Marine USA, LLC will be based in Tampa, Florida, in the heart of the marine business in North America.

Suzuki first entered the United States in 1963 and was originally based in Santa Ana, California, before moving to its landmark, Pagoda-inspired building in Santa Fe Springs, California.

Satoshi Uchida will serve as Chairman and Masami Haga will serve as President of the new motorcycle/ATV company. Masahiro Yamamoto will serve as President of the new marine company.

“Both the Motorcycle/ATV and Marine Divisions are enjoying solid success in their respective businesses,” said Uchida. “As we proceed in reorganizing into two separate companies, we look forward to the Suzuki brand continuing to thrive in the United States.”

The primary goal of this reorganization is to strengthen each business. Key objectives are to achieve greater efficiencies, speed up decision-making, and position each company for increased sales and growth in the United States.

The location of Suzuki Marine USA LLC in Tampa was strategically chosen to expand Suzuki’s business, improve collaboration within the marine industry, and strengthen its relationships with boat builders, dealers and vendors. The Gulf Coast location also provides convenient access to Suzuki’s new Marine Technical Center opened in Panama City, Florida in June 2020.