Stingray Boats achieves safety milestone

Stingray Boats has maintained safe, incident-free status for their production employees for two years in a row.

“This is an incredible achievement for our employees here at our headquarters,” said Stingray Boats President Barry Avent. “We pride ourselves on having one of the safest work environments in the industry, and this milestone speaks to the efforts we all take to ensure our employees are properly trained, supervised, and encouraged to take care of themselves and each other.”

Each employee will be rewarded a bonus for their help and part in obtaining the 730-day milestone.

Stingray Boats builds models ranging from 17’-27’ with outboard and sterndrive engine options including center consoles, dual consoles, deck boats, sport decks, sport boats and cuddy cabins.