Sea Ray launches Seas & Greetings virtual gift guide

Sea Ray is kicking off the holiday season with a brand-new promotion. During Seas & Greetings, Sea Ray will host an online photo contest leading up to 25 days of giveaways. In addition, Sea Ray will introduce a brand-new Virtual Gift Guide and present a series of watch parties on Facebook for virtual holiday events.

The Seas & Greetings Photo Contest will run in December, and each photo must depict one of two themes: decorating a Sea Ray boat for the holidays or celebrating the holidays with loved ones. Winners will be selected and awarded one of 25 prizes during the 25 days of giveaways, December 1–25, 2020. Winning photo submissions will be shared on Sea Ray’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

As part of the promotion, Sea Ray will debut its Virtual Gift Guide offering gift ideas for boaters and water lovers. The inaugural 2020 edition will feature the top 25 Sea Ray models and gifts for boaters.

Sea Ray will also host watch parties on Facebook for holiday-themed virtual events. The interactive virtual event series will showcase a wine tasting with the Boisset Collection’s Jean-Charles Boisset, a festive cooking class with Kenyon, a happy hour with Blue Chair Bay Rum, and caroling with country and gospel singer-songwriter Leah Shafer.