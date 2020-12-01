MarineMax names Julie Balzano brand marketing manager

MarineMax has named Julie Balzano as the brand marketing manager to oversee marketing efforts for Galeon, Aquila, Azimut and MarineMax Vacations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie to our team, said Abbey Heimensen, MarineMax diretor of marketing. "Her depth of experience makes her the perfect candidate for our brand marketing manager position. We look forward to learning a lot from Julie as she thrives in her new role."



Julie began her marketing career at Young & Rubicam in New York City before making her way down to Florida. After several years working in Latin America with the US Peace Corps, she joined Florida's economic development organization as an International Trade Manager. In that role, Julie began spearheading international marketing efforts for the state's recreational boating industry before joining the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) in 2012.

In her capacity for the NMMA, she worked with hundreds of manufacturers to help them grow their international sales. Julie has led numerous international marketing efforts for the industry around the world.



"I look forward to continuing my career in recreational boating here at MarineMax" Balzana stated. "Boating is a beautiful outdoor pastime for our country and an important economic driver, employing many Americans. I'm thankful to be a part of this dynamic company and to contribute in my small way of supporting the boating lifestyle."



