Freedom Boat Club announces 250th location

Freedom Boat Club announced its 250th location. The newest franchise, opening in spring 2021 in Delran, New Jersey, represents Freedom’s first location in the Philadelphia market.

Tom, Bev and Josh Rosella, owners of the new location, also run and manage eight other Freedom Boat Club locations in Delaware, Southern New Jersey and the Hudson River Valley.

Since May 2019, the franchise network has grown from 170 to 250 locations and increased memberships 61%, with now more than 36,500 memberships across 31 states, Canada and Europe.

Throughout 2020, Freedom Boat Club experienced record growth, completing more than 400,000 trips during the year, exposing a broader range of consumers to the boating lifestyle offering members ease, convenience and a low barrier to entry to enjoy time on the water.

“We are thrilled to be part of such an important milestone for Freedom Boat Club,” said Bev Rosella, Freedom Boat Club franchisee. “When we opened our first location, we hoped that we could create an experience for our members that would allow them to have lifelong memories on the water. To have nine locations now is just incredible and we look forward to meeting new boaters in the Philadelphia area.”

“It has been a record year for Freedom Boat Club, and we are energized by the success that we and our franchise partners have created in the marketplace,” said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club Network. “Freedom continues to exceed our growth expectations and reach new heights. I remain encouraged and excited about our continued momentum as we head into 2021.”

Also, in 2020, Freedom was named to Entrepreneur magazine’s first Top Growth Franchises list, which recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three-year period.