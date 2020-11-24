Sea Tow presents 2020 awards during annual meeting

Sea Tow Services International has recognized and presented awards to several of its captains for lifesaving efforts, outstanding customer service and dedication to boating safety. The recipients were notified of the awards during the company’s annual meeting, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

During the event, Sea Tow’s leadership presented awards meant to honor captains’ outstanding dedication to the Sea Tow network and the betterment of the boating industry.

The 2020 award recipients included:

Sea Tow Franchise of the Year – awarded to the franchise that most exemplifies Sea Tow’s high standards of service and operation – was presented to Sea Tow Southcentral Alaska owners Capt. Trey and Alyssa Hill. (Alaska)

– awarded to the franchise that most exemplifies Sea Tow’s high standards of service and operation – was presented to Sea Tow Southcentral Alaska owners Capt. Trey and Alyssa Hill. (Alaska) The Captain Joe Frohnhoefer Visionary Award – presented to the captain who most exemplifies the vision of Capt. Joe Frohnhoefer, the founder of Sea Tow – was presented to Capt. Ramsey Chason, owner of two Sea Tow franchises in New England: Rhode Island and Cape & Islands.

– presented to the captain who most exemplifies the vision of Capt. Joe Frohnhoefer, the founder of Sea Tow – was presented to Capt. Ramsey Chason, owner of two Sea Tow franchises in New England: Rhode Island and Cape & Islands. The Georgia Frohnhoefer Award – named after Sea Tow’s Executive Vice President Georgia Frohnhoefer and honoring an outstanding woman in the Sea Tow network each year – was presented to Liz McMillin, manager of Sea Tow Galveston Bay. (Texas)

– named after Sea Tow’s Executive Vice President Georgia Frohnhoefer and honoring an outstanding woman in the Sea Tow network each year – was presented to Liz McMillin, manager of Sea Tow Galveston Bay. (Texas) The Sea Tow Shipmate Award – presented to the franchise owner who most exemplifies enthusiasm, supportive attitude and willingness to help fellow franchises – was presented to Capt. Jim Givens, owner of both Sea Tow Savannah and Sea Tow Saint Catherines. (Georgia)

– presented to the franchise owner who most exemplifies enthusiasm, supportive attitude and willingness to help fellow franchises – was presented to Capt. Jim Givens, owner of both Sea Tow Savannah and Sea Tow Saint Catherines. (Georgia) Sea Tow Rookie of the Year – which recognizes the top performing new Sea Tow franchise – went to two individuals: Sea Tow Islamorada/Big Pine Key/Key West owner Capt. Chris G. Ward and Sea Tow Clearwater/Port Richey owner Capt. Patrick Lamb. (Florida)

– which recognizes the top performing new Sea Tow franchise – went to two individuals: Sea Tow Islamorada/Big Pine Key/Key West owner Capt. Chris G. Ward and Sea Tow Clearwater/Port Richey owner Capt. Patrick Lamb. (Florida) The Public Relations Champion Award – an award recognizing the franchise who best utilized PR and marketing practices to promote the Sea Tow brand – was presented to Sea Tow Portland/Midcoast owners and captains Matt Wilder and Bruce White.

– an award recognizing the franchise who best utilized PR and marketing practices to promote the Sea Tow brand – was presented to Sea Tow Portland/Midcoast owners and captains Matt Wilder and Bruce White. The Sea Tow Foundation Hero Award – presented to the franchisee who most exemplifies the Sea Tow Foundation’s mission to promote boating safety – went to the Marcum family (Craig, Charlotte and Cameron Marcum) owners of Sea Tow Venice. (Florida)

“Whether it’s outstanding customer service, best business practices, boating safety advocacy or involvement in the local community, this year’s award winners went above and beyond to service Sea Tow members and the boating community,” said Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer. “We want to congratulate them, as well as to their Sea Tow captains and support teams back home. The year 2020 will go down in history for many things, but the success of our network would not be possible without everyone that proudly wears the Sea Tow yellow.”