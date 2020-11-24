Elite Recreational Finance adds new F&I portal

Elite Recreational Finance has launched EMS, Elite Management System, enabling dealer partners 24/7 access to their deals while improving internal efficiencies.

“We are excited to be able to bring EMS to market for 2021,” said Jimmy Delegro, President of Elite. “I started this company on a shoestring budget with some very loyal dealer partners. To be able to provide them and the rest of our partner’s visibility and next level service is humbling and truly an honor.”

Some of the key features dealers will benefit from are clean dashboards to track deals as well as reports to see finance profits and measure performance month over month and within the organization. EMS provides secure access for dealers to drag and drop important documents required for a loan through a secure portal. Dealers can also download contracts and documents without having to leave the portal for increase security.

Director of Business Development Jared Zimlin emphasized the EMS was not built to just be a dealer interface, but is built on an evergreen architecture designed to grow with digital finance trends.

“We built this from the ground up. EMS allows us to quickly identify and route new applications, instantly calculate key finance metrics, sync multiple programs seamlessly all in the interest of getting the best approval in the shortest amount of time,” said Zimlin.

Part of the EMS architecture is the ability to be scaled from a single dealership to a multi-location chain with separate permissions and views.