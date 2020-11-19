NMMA announces new hire, staff promotions

NMMA announced the hire of Alisdair Martin in the role of vice president of sales and strategy, as well as the promotions of John-Michael Donahue to vice president of North American public affairs and Kelly Kaylor to vice president of North American public relations and corporate communications. Their roles, with a focus on sales, public affairs and communications, are an integral part in support of the association’s strategic plan with an emphasis on advocacy and market expansion.

Martin is a boat show marketing veteran with more than 20 years of experience working with marine brands at boat shows across the world. Prior to NMMA, he established TRMG, a platform that allowed marine brands across the U.S. to get their digital marketing content and sales tools directly into the hands of boat show consumers. At NMMA, Martin now leads the association’s integrated sales strategy with a specific focus on the new digital platform soon to be made available to the industry. He reports to Jennifer Thompson, senior vice president of boat and sports shows.

Donahue has been with NMMA since 2018 and now leads the association’s public affairs program focused on protecting and improving the business environment for the industry by proactively addressing legislative and regulatory issues at the national, state and international levels. He reports to Ellen Bradley, senior vice president of marketing and communications.

Kaylor, who joined NMMA in 2005, now heads the association’s public relations and corporate communications efforts. She oversees the team managing consumer public relations to enhance the reach and impact of Discover Boating and NMMA boat shows, as well as industry relations efforts to reinforce the value of NMMA membership and programming. Kaylor also reports to Bradley.