ORR provides breakdown of latest recreation economy data

November 12, 2020

This week the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the latest ORSA (Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account) data, showing outdoor recreation remained a crucial part of the American economy in 2018 and 2019, generating $788 billion in output in 2019 alone. This is up from $778 billion in 2017 and $742 billion in 2016. 

This new government data on our sector will bolster our work ensuring recognition of the vast and growing outdoor recreation economy at all levels of government: 

  • $788 billion in annual gross economic output 
  • 5.2 million jobs in the US 
  • 3.3% of all U.S. employees 
  • 2.1% of U.S. GDP

The full report from ORR can be found here.

