ORR provides breakdown of latest recreation economy data

This week the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the latest ORSA (Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account) data, showing outdoor recreation remained a crucial part of the American economy in 2018 and 2019, generating $788 billion in output in 2019 alone. This is up from $778 billion in 2017 and $742 billion in 2016.
This new government data on our sector will bolster our work ensuring recognition of the vast and growing outdoor recreation economy at all levels of government:
- $788 billion in annual gross economic output
- 5.2 million jobs in the US
- 3.3% of all U.S. employees
- 2.1% of U.S. GDP
The full report from ORR can be found here.