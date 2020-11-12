ORR provides breakdown of latest recreation economy data

This week the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the latest ORSA (Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account) data, showing outdoor recreation remained a crucial part of the American economy in 2018 and 2019, generating $788 billion in output in 2019 alone. This is up from $778 billion in 2017 and $742 billion in 2016.



This new government data on our sector will bolster our work ensuring recognition of the vast and growing outdoor recreation economy at all levels of government:

$788 billion in annual gross economic output

5.2 million jobs in the US

3.3% of all U.S. employees

2.1% of U.S. GDP

The full report from ORR can be found here.