Chris-Craft’s Steve Heese elected NMMA Board Chair

NMMA announced elections to its Board of Directors as well as its three Divisional Boards. Steve Heese, President of Chris-Craft Corporation, has been elected Chairperson of the NMMA Board, which was previously held by Ben Speciale, President of Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit.



Officer elections on the NMMA Board of Directors include:

Vice Chair: Ned Trigg, Executive VP of Dometic Marine

Ron Huibers, President and CEO (Retired) of Volvo Penta of the Americas

Doug Smoker, President and CEO of Smoker Craft, Inc.

A full listing of NMMA’s Board of Directors can be viewed here.



Divisional Board officer elections were also held during the first-ever IBEX Online, September 29-October 2, and included:

Boat Manufacturer Division (BMD) Chair : Bill Yeargin, President and CEO of Correct Craft

Chris Drees, President of Mercury Marine

Ned Trigg, Executive VP of Dometic Marine

The Executive Committee of NMMA’s Board of Directors is composed of the Chairperson, the three additional officers, the past Chairperson and the Chair of each Division Board. As Ned Trigg serves as the Vice Chair of NMMA, the MACD is additionally represented on the NMMA Executive Committee by Bill Watters, President of Syntec Industries.



NMMA said it would like to thank members of its Boards for dedicating their time, service and leadership in driving industry efforts for the good of recreational boating.



Elections of board members of the NMMA, MACD, BMD and EMD boards occur every two years.