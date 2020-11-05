NMMA provides update on 2020 election

While the results of the 2020 elections are coming into focus, a handful of races remain too close to call as of this morning. To breakdown the results and how they will impact the recreational boating industry, NMMA is hosting a webinar on Monday, November 16 at 1 p.m. ET for all stakeholders.

According to several media outlets, Joe Biden has a lead, but not a victory, in the Electoral College tally. However, a handful of states have not yet declared a victor, and President Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits contesting results in multiple states.

In Congress, Democrats are expected to retain a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives – although, Republicans succeeded in flipping several seats — while Republicans appear to be favored to control the U.S. Senate.

Additionally, a majority of Congressional Boating Caucus members who were up for reelection have claimed victory – including caucus co-chairs Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Representative Jackie Walorski (R-IN-02) and Representative Lois Frankel (D- FL-21).

Of the Congressional Boating Caucus members who were up for re-election, five members — Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and Representatives Joe Cunningham (D-SC-1), Kendra Horn (D-OK-5), Colin Peterson (D-MN-7), and Donna Shalala (D-FL-27) — lost their reelection bids, and 12 members retired. And, as of this morning, nearly a dozen members of the caucus remain in races that are still too close to call.

In the coming days, NMMA will provide additional updates on the 2020 elections.