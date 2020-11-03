Miami Yacht Show also announces postponement

Following the recent announcement from the NMMA that the Miami International Boat Show will not be held in February 2021, Informa Markets also postponed the Miami Yacht Show, which was due to run concurrently with MIBS.

“This is the first time in our 33-year history we have been faced with circumstances that have caused us to reschedule the Miami Yacht Show,” says Andrew Doole, General Manager and Vice President Informa Markets, U.S. Boat Shows division. “We have a commitment to our exhibitors and attendees to provide a valuable and productive face-to-face experience at the Miami Yacht Show each year. As our key focus continues to be the improvement of the experience for our entire community, we are hopeful that we will be able to host an event later in the year, but we have to make that decision collectively with our community. Our goal is to bring Miami premier exhibitors, new products and an exciting, spectator event whenever our next show takes place.”

The Miami Yacht Show team says they will begin surveying customers later this year to determine the viability of a 2021 event and future plans will be shared as soon as possible.