Scout honors top dealers at virtual annual meeting

Scout Boats just completed their 2021 dealer meeting, and because of the pandemic, this year the event was held virtually.

During the meeting, Scout awarded its top dealers and sales professionals from around the world for the 2020 model year, including naming Seven Seas Yacht Sales in Ft. Lauderdale top dealer worldwide.

“Due to the current worldwide landscape, we held our dealer meeting virtually and had a spectacular turnout,” said Scout director of sales & marketing Alan Lang. “Our outstanding dealer network and their representatives work tirelessly to represent our Scout brand, and it’s an honor to award them for their successful efforts throughout the year. We’re proud to have them as part of our Scout family.”

During the virtual dealer meeting, Scout also provided a look at some new models: 195 Sport Dorado (out now), 277 Dorado (set to debut at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show), 425 LXF (also set to debut at FLIBS) and the 350 LXZ, scheduled for a spring 2021 debut.