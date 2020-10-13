German government gives approval for boot 2021

Zur boot 2017 werden sich mehr als 1.800 Aussteller aus 70 Ländern auf 220.000 Quadratmetern präsentieren. Alle 17 Messehallen sind belegt und bieten ein komplettes Abbild des Weltmarktes für den Wassersport. Michelidakis: „Die ausstellenden Unternehmen richten ihre Messebudgets speziell auf Düsseldorf aus, um sich bei uns in voller Pracht präsentieren zu können. Die boot ist die weltweit größte Boots-Präsentation: Rund 1.800 Boote werden hier in Düsseldorf zu sehen sein.“ Deutlich mehr als die Hälfte der Aussteller kommen inzwischen aus dem europäischen Ausland und aus Übersee. Führend sind dabei die großen Wassersportnationen Niederlande, Italien, Frankreich und Großbritannien. E-Tickets für die boot Düsseldorf können zum günstigen Online-Preis von 17,00 Euro für die Tageskarte sowie 25,00 Euro für das Zwei-Tagesticket geordert werden. Wer es noch günstiger haben möchte (14,00 Euro Tageskarte und 23,00 Euro Zweitageskarte) und dazu noch einen Mehrwert an Informationen, den Zutritt zur boot.club-Lounge mit freiem WLAN auf der boot 2017 sowie spezielle Angebote und Gewinnspiele nutzen möchte, der muss sich einfach auf boot.club.de anmelden und kann direkt von diesen Vorteilen profitieren.

The German Federal Government has decided that trade fair participants are generally considered business travelers with good reason to enter Germany. This clears the way for the boot 2021 water sports trade fair to go on as scheduled in Düsseldorf, Germany, from January 23 – 31, 2021.

When entering Germany, trade fair exhibitors must submit a confirmation of participation from the trade fair organizers.

Visitors to boot must present their admission ticket as well as proof of an appointment for a business meeting with at least one exhibitor.

Vistors entering Germany from risk areas must present a negative coronavirus test, which was done no more than 48 hours previously. The test result or the medical certificate must be kept for at least 14 days after entry.

“boot Düsseldorf 2021 is very well positioned," stated director Petros Michelidakis. "Halls 1 to 6, 9 and 10 as well as 15 to 17 are already very well booked at this stage."