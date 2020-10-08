Hurricane introduces SunDeck Sport 205 I/O

Hurricane recently announced the addition of a new 10 passenger, 20-foot stern drive vessel to its line-up – the SunDeck Sport 205 I/O. A distinctive offering in the market, the manufacturer said the SunDeck Sport 205 I/O is designed to maximize on-the-water experiences from watersports to fishing to cruising with family and friends.

Built for ideal handling and passenger safety, Hurricane says the SunDeck Sport 205 I/O is quick to plane and offers a truly comfortable ride. Aft-facing lounge seats offer a place to relax while anchored or beached and serve as an area to prepare for watersports activities. The entire seat module lifts to provide uninhibited access to the engine area for service and maintenance. A large integrated swim platform offers plenty of space for entertainment, and an additional optional add-on swim platform extension increases this area, while getting boaters closer to the water. The SunDeck’s multi-position helm seat allows for several comfortable driving positions and, with a simple flip of the back rest, converts to a comfortable aft facing lounge, and a built-in port entertainment center with removable tray provides a convenient area to prepare a mid-afternoon snack. There is enough storage on the SunDeck Sport 205 I/O to accommodate all the gear needed for an enjoyable day on the water.

“Our new SunDeck Sport 205 I/O is the ideal sterndrive vessel, packed with features for the whole family,” said Bob Wachs, vice president of sales, Hurricane Boats. “Designed from the keel to the deck to deliver an optimal boating experience, we are confident it will impress in all categories.”

With a beam of 8-feet, 2-inches, and an overall length of 20-feet, 6-inches, the SunDeck Sport 205 I/O is stable and spacious. Its 45-gallon fuel capacity allows for worry-free cruising. Power options include the Mercruiser 4.5L 200HP w/Alpha Drive, the Mercruiser 4.5L 250HP w/Alpha Drive and the Mercruiser 4.5L 250HP w/Bravo 3 drive.