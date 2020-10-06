IBEX reports successful virtual experience

The IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience, launched by IBEX LLC, held virtually September 29 – October 2, 2020, ended with positive feedback from exhibitors and visitors alike.

For the first-ever IBEX Online, nearly 3,000 visitors registered from 25 countries to take part and over 1,650 exhibitor representatives participated from 474 companies representing 10 countries. There were more than 4,000 connections made and 700 meetings conducted. In addition, IBEX Online showcased 1,077 products which included New Products for 2020, as well as the very prestigious 2020 Innovation Award entrants and the Award-Winning products.



The IBEX Online sessions saw very high participation, with 135 full conference attendees taking in more than 50 educational and keynote sessions produced by exhibiting companies and the Show’s education partners; Professional BoatBuilder magazine, ABBRA, ABYC, AMI, NMEA, RIMTA, and IBEX co-owner NMMA. The Opening Session and Awards Presentation, sponsored by Interlux Yacht Finishes, AWLGRIP North America and the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, had 640 viewers.



"Taking a large, powerful live event like IBEX and adjusting it in a short timeframe to a virtual event was a difficult transition for all of us, but with the industry’s support, it worked," said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “We tried something new and together we all learned how to navigate a sophisticated connection platform. Thank you to all of our partners, exhibitors and visitors for joining us. Of course, we can’t fully recreate the unexpected connections, fortuitous business opportunities, and spontaneous inspirations, that can only happen when walking down the aisles of IBEX, which is why we look forward to seeing everyone in person at IBEX 2021.”

