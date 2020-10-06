2021 AMI Conference & Expo registration opens

Registration for the Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo, formerly the International Marina & Boatyard Conference (IMBC), is now open at marinaassociation.org/conferenceandexpo. Entering its 19th year, the conference will be held February 2-4, 2021, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL.

AMI is planning a face-to-face event along with a virtual component. Full face-to-face conference fees begin at $399 and include virtual access. These registrations include unlimited access to all educational seminars, regional round tables, workshops, food and beverages, entry into the exhibit hall and admission to all networking and social events and the AMI member meeting, followed by a first-time attendee reception. Also included is the opening night Exhibit Hall Party. Virtual full conference passes start at $175, for AMI members, and include unlimited access to all educational sessions, pre-conference workshops, exhibit hall and virtual-specific events.

This year’s conference offers five tracks: Building Your Dream Team; Understanding Key Performance Indicators: Financial Performance, Customer Focus and Employee Satisfaction; Transforming Your Organization – Evolving the Mindset for Positive Impact; Marina and Boatyard Management and Operations; and Marina Design and Engineering. Topics range from hiring top performers to understanding and improving key employee-centered indicators, creating a successful customer-focused culture, OSHA compliance, employee safety programs, emergency preparedness, and more.

For an additional fee, there are also several pre-conference training opportunities, including a Marina 101 session on entry-level training. Pre-registration is required for all.

This year’s seminar and workshop offerings target all levels of an organization’s team from entry-level to top-level management. New this year is a regional manager’s session focusing on challenges specific to this position. Each day of intense learning closes with receptions and socials, providing the opportunity for continued industry networking.

"This is an exciting time for the conference. It will be our first year in our new location, with our new name, the AMI Conference & Expo. Although the name has changed, the conference has not. It continues to be the place where marina and boatyard professionals come for personal and professional growth and networking to build life-long relationships; it is the annual event for our industry," says AMI chair, Chris Petty. "This has been an unprecedented year for events, and we have all had to pivot. With the inclusion of a virtual component to the conference this year, we can now reach a broader audience that may have been unable to attend in the past due to time or budget constraints and continue to deliver training to our core attendees who may not be able to travel this year. This virtual addition gives us an opportunity to rethink everything from what kind of content we deliver to how we deliver it. We see this as valuable addition to the conference and are looking forward to seeing it come together.”