YANMAR establishes branch in Dubai

Yanmar has announced the establishment of its Middle East Branch, located in the United Arab Emirates, near Dubai Airport. The office will be operated by Yanmar subsidiary and Asia regional headquarters, Yanmar Asia (Singapore) Co., Ltd., and will provide sales and service support to dealers in Yanmar’s middle east territory.

"The establishment of this Middle East office and new warehouse brings us closer to our customers and lets us respond with the speed that our customers expect,” said Ismail Nafiu, branch manager. “These offices and facilities demonstrate Yanmar’s long term commitment to growth and expansion of business in the Middle East."

Dubai was chosen not only for its proximity to Yanmar’s marine engine customers but also a safe place to work, live and invest.