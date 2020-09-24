Manitou selects Fusion for standard audio equipment for MY 2021

Garmin International, Inc. announced that Manitou Pontoon Boats will install marine audio packages from Fusion Entertainment, a Garmin Brand, as the standard-fit for select model year 2021 pontoon boats. Manitou exclusively offers the GarminECHOMAP UHD 73sv and GPSMAP chartplotters for its entire lineup and will add a range of Fusion Entertainment stereos, speakers and amplifiers for the upcoming boating season.

“It is clear to us that Manitou, along with other boatbuilders, are taking note of the lasting, high-quality marine audio Fusion can deliver for their boats. We take great pride in the reputation that Fusion is building with each new OEM we supply,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With Garmin marine electronics already aboard Manitou pontoons, the added convenience of Fusion-Link™ seamless audio integration is sure to bring an incomparable on-the-water experience that Manitou customers can trust for years to come.”

“We are eager to expand our relationship with Garmin to include Fusion Entertainment for the 2021 model year,” said James Heintz, director, project management, BRP Marine Group. “Our customers have come to expect a level of style and sophistication aboard our pontoons, including innovative technology. We knew that selecting Fusion for our marine audio solutions would be a key factor in meeting those expectations.”

Equipped with a full suite of Garmin marine electronics and a range of Fusion Entertainment audio packages, including RA210 stereos, Signature Series high-power amplifiers and XS Series 6.5-inch sport speakers, Manitou customers will discover the exclusive advantage of Fusion-Link entertainment control onboard their boats. The free Fusion-Link app for compatible Apple and Android devices allows users to control sound volume, song choice, source selection and more at the touch of a button in and around their pontoon. Beyond seamless integration, Fusion Entertainment audio products are engineered and tested with "True-Marine" to be durable enough for any condition while still providing a sleek design and stunning sound performance.

Manitou will factory-install Fusion Entertainment audio packages on its 2021 Aurora LE, Oasis and Encore models with premium upgrade packages available for both the Oasis and Encore. Other audio options from Fusion Entertainment are available to add to premium upgrade packages.