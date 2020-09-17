Top 100 application deadline approaching

This is the last week to apply for the 2020 Boating Industry Top 100, recognizing the best boat dealers in North America.

Applications are due Sep. 21, 2020. Find more information about the program on the Top 100 page. Remember, this year there are two applications: the full in-depth application and the new streamlined application designed to save you time while applying.

For more than a decade, the Top 100 has celebrated the best of the best among dealers in North America. Being the “best” doesn’t mean you need to have sell the most boats or make the most money. It does, however, mean that these dealers focus on those things that set the apart from the competition: professionalism, customer service, marketing and overall business acumen.

The Top 100 is made possible by the Top 100 Leadership Alliance: Dealer Profit Services and Kicker Marine Audio.