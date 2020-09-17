Pursuit honors top dealers

In September, Pursuit Boats announced their top domestic dealers, international dealer and salespeople for their 2020 model year.

Top honors for the number one Pursuit dealer went to Quality Boats,

a dealer that has multiple locations in Clearwater and Sarasota, Florida.

“This is a first time win as top dealer for Quality Boats,” said Randy Jernigan, Director of Sales at Pursuit. “We are very proud of the strides they have made to achieve this honor and we are thrilled with how they represent the Pursuit brand.”

Owner David Bair was presented with the coveted Geoffrey Smith Sail sh Sculpture Award at a private dinner at the Sandpearl Resort on Clearwater Beach.

Chandler Hansen of Quality Boats achieved Pursuit’s Top Salesperson and Club Elite status for the 2020 model year.

The Top Ten Pursuit dealers for the 2020 Model Year include:

1. Quality Boats

2. Walker Marine Group 3. Ocean Blue Yachts 4. Legendary Marine

5. Bosun's Marine

6. Stone Harbor Marina

7. Grande Yachts International

8. South Shore Marine

9. Strong's Marine

10. Apex Marine

Maspor Marine was named Top International Dealer in 2019 and again in 2020 with locations in Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

OneWater Marine, with Pursuit locations throughout the country, was awarded the Pursuit Diamond Dealer Award for wholesale dollars.

The 2020 Top New Dealer honor was awarded to Boats Unlimited with three locations in North Carolina.

South Shore Marine, based out of Ohio, was awarded the Top CSI Award for outstanding customer satisfaction.

Awards were also made to the salespeople who quali ed for the prestigious Club Pursuit and Club Elite. Club Pursuit and Pursuit Club Elite were established to recognize salespeople who have attended Pursuit Offshore University for in-depth sales training in 2018 or 2019 and have demonstrated superior sales achievement.

2020 Club Pursuit Members include:

Atlantic Outboard: Chris Landry

Coastal Carolina Yacht Sales: Maria Jones

Grande Yachts International:

- Deane Ford

- Jack Flood

- Bobby Walsh

- John Martini

- Travis Royall

- Hunter Norris

- Eric Davis

- Sean Garrison

- Anthony Censoplano

- Chase Nielsen

- Tim Poe

- Jamie Brandon

- Ross Toussaint

- Gary Twigg

Strong's Marine: David Russell

Walker Marine Group:

- Fred Eng

- John Petitte

Yamaha Marine Center: Brad Knight

Yarmouth Boat Yard: Captain Jack Stewart

Club Elite Members include:

Atlantic Outboard: Evan Cusson

Bosun's Marine:

- Todd Gray

- David Nothnagle

- Matthew Nugent

Legendary Marine: Shawn Kennett

Ocean Blue Yacht Sales: Jon Cross

Quality Boats of Tampa Bay:

- Chandler Hansen

- Todd Cook

- Tim Keane

- Captain Ed Bickel

- Ed Fontaine

- Nick Eng

- Captain Sean Black

The following dealers achieved Flagship Status:

All Seasons Marine Works

Atlantic Outboard

Bosun’s Marine

Caribee Boat Sales & Marina

Quality Boats

South Shore Marine

Stone Harbor Marina

Strong’s Marine

Walstrom Marine

Yarmouth Boat Yard

The Pursuit Flagship Dealer Program is a continuous improvement certification program focused on the highest standards of Customer Satisfaction in the areas of Operations, Sales, Marketing and Service in the Pursuit dealer network.

“We look forward to sharing our successes and opportunities with

our great partners - our valued dealer network - every year. And what we really appreciate from our dealers is their focus on operational excellence, culminating in higher customer satisfaction and repurchase intent. This embodies the ‘customer for life’ attitude in our dealer organization,” said president of Pursuit Boats Bruce Thompson.