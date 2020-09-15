Correct Craft to display boats at the White House

Correct Craft will represent the recreational boating industry, as well as North Carolina and Florida, at the White House’s fourth annual Made in America event on Monday, October 5.

President Trump invited 50 companies, large and small, to showcase their products in this year’s celebration. Parker Boats and Nautique Boat Company will represent their respective states. The Correct Craft companies, along with other U.S. companies, will join the President, Vice President, and members of the Trump Administration to highlight American-made products.

Bill Yeargin, CEO of Correct Craft stated, "Our team is thrilled to represent not only our industry but also Florida and North Carolina in the White House Made in America event. We build uniquely American made products which are sold throughout the U.S. and into dozens of countries around the world. Our American made quality is second to none and people around the globe aspire to own our products.”

Yeargin added, “I look forward to sharing the story of our company and boats with the President, Vice President, and other officials; I am certain they will be impressed. Our Nautique and Parker teams could not be more excited to show off our product at the White House!”