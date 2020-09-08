Dealer Week 2020 moves online

Dealer Week, the annual conference and expo of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), is moving online in 2020. The event will take place, as scheduled, Dec. 8-11, 2020, on the device of your choice, with a preview event slated for October and a series of educational webinars taking place, beginning in mid-September, available to all registered attendees.

“Picking the right venue is crucial for a successful event, and this year it’s obvious that a great online platform — which we have found — is the best way to provide the insights, education and business solutions dealers need from Dealer Week,” said Mike Davin, Brand Director at the MRAA. “Dealer Week will connect dealers with solutions to the pain points and opportunities they face.”

Dealer Week 2020 will include opening and closing ceremonies, education sessions, partners and exhibits with business solutions, Q&As with the experts, roundtable discussions, awards presentations, networking and more.

“As we look ahead to 2021, dealers have a lot of unknowns about inventory levels, market conditions, sales and service demand, customer expectations and more,” explains Liz Walz, MRAA vice president. “Dealers and their teams who participate in the Dealer Week education lineup will receive powerful tools to navigate the uncertainty and maximize their success, no matter what the market throws at them.”

As part of their Dealer Week registration, dealers will receive exclusive access to a preview event as well as a series of webinars hosted by the same trainers scheduled to appear at the event. Scheduled for Oct. 29, 2020, the preview event will allow registrants access to a VIP panel discussion with the three leading trainers who will host this year’s Dealer Week, as well as sneak peeks into the exhibit hall and networking opportunities you’ll experience at the event.

The webinars will take place most Wednesdays leading up to the event, beginning Sept. 16. The first session, titled “3 Ways to Start Turning Your Shop Inside Out,” features Valerie Ziebron of VRZ Consulting.

“The 2020 selling season was turned on its head a couple times with the sudden slowdown and subsequent rapid acceleration of boat sales,” explains MRAA president Matt Gruhn. “Dealer Week seeks to provide our dealers and our partners an opportunity to pause, collect themselves, plan for a strong year ahead, and collaborate on the collective success of our industry.”