Registration is open for final Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! event

Aspiring anglers can learn, practice skills and go fishing at the award-winning "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!" Keys University, Oct. 23-25 in the Sport Fishing Capital of the World.

Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the “No-Yelling School of Fishing” offers classroom presentations, two networking events, hands-on skill practice and optional charter boat fishing. Classes will be held at the waterfront Elks Lodge in Tavernier FL. No equipment or experience is necessary.

Optional charter fishing out of Islamorada, FL is offered on Friday and Sunday with prizes awarded for the LLGF Fishing Fever tournament to people fishing both days.

Activities launch Friday evening with a networking social and appetizer contest from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Saturday morning indoor presentations begin at 9 am, covering Offshore, Inshore and Bottom Fishing, plus Fishing Basics and Conservation. Speakers include Captains Lee Lavery, Jeanne Towne and more. Setting this program apart from typical fishing classes are the hands-on fishing activities taught by several guides for releasing, knot tying, dehooking, bait rigging, spin casting, gaffing, cast netting and more until 4:30 pm.

A second networking party will be held afterwards at Seaside Glassworks. Any virtual meeting substitutions based on CDC policies will be announced on the website.

On Friday and Sunday are optional inshore and offshore fishing charter trips out of Whale Harbor, followed by a fillet demonstration.

More details are on https://ladiesletsgofishing.com.