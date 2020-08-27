Regulator names new VP of sales and marketing

Joan Maxwell, president of Regulator Marine Inc., recently announced the promotion of Keith Ammons to vice president of sales and marketing.

As the company’s director of sales and marketing since May 2016, Ammons has been integral to Regulator’s latest growth track – posting multi-year sales increases, expanding the domestic dealer network, and helming sales and marketing strategies overall. As vice president, he will expand on his current role, leading the sales team through the latest in customer acquisition and retention strategies and further ensuring the prominence of the Regulator brand in the center console space.

“Keith is a dedicated leader who has worked closely with our Executive Team to ensure solid growth and excellent positioning for Regulator in today’s center console market,” said Joan Maxwell, president and co-founder of Regulator Marine, Inc. “His growth in this role represents a true commitment to our business and our mission. We could not be more thrilled to announce him as VP!”

Ammons has had a long history in the marine industry. He started with Regulator in 2014 as a sales consultant, leading the company’s international expansion in Australia and Panama, among other areas, and working with the dealer network to drive product education and expertise in market. Prior to working with Regulator, he held various positions with the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and served as National Spokesperson for NMMA’s Discover Boating across his 14-year tenure.