MarineMax team member celebrates 35 years

Mike Aiello, national director of special projects for MarineMax, is celebrating 35 years in the boating industry.

Aiello pursued an accounting degree in college where he became interested in the boating industry. He started with Merit Marine in 1985, where he ran a very successful business, ultimately leading to one of the first acquisitions of MarineMax in 1999. His experience and business acumen were immediately recognized, and he was appointed a regional president and later vice president. During his tenure, in addition to his home state of New Jersey, Mike has overseen operations in Maryland, Ohio, Minnesota, and New York and assisted with five acquisitions.

When asked about his thoughts on the last 35 Years, Aiello stated, "Integrity is the most important asset anyone can have in business, without it, it is nothing. I've been extremely fortunate to work in an industry that I truly enjoy. I'm looking forward to continuing my career here at MarineMax!"

Aiello lives on the water and enjoys leisure days on the bay in his Boston Whaler 15 Montauk with his wife Virginia (Cissy), his three children and his five grandchildren.