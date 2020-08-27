ACR Electronics appoints vice president of finance and accounting

ACR Electronics has announced the appointment of Deborah Clavijo as vice president of finance and accounting.

Bringing international industry expertise to the new role, the experienced finance executive joins the company at its Florida headquarters to head up the finance, IT, group consolidation and compliance units.

Clavijo arrives at ACR Electronics after two years at SAFEbuilt, Inc, as Regional CFO for Florida, where she spearheaded the introduction of a cloud-based ERP system. She has also excelled in senior positions with UK Commodities/Merchant firm ED&F MAN, creating and developing Best in Class Finance Processes to globally safeguard against cyber fraud. Clavijo also worked with private equity firm UNIPOWER, with responsibility for finance, IT, HR and M&A activities, and Siemens, where she received a Siemens Circle of Excellence Leadership Award in recognition for outstanding financial performance resulting from operational excellence initiatives. Clavijo has also held various finance leadership roles with multinationals such as Tyco, Sensormatic and Citibank.

In addition to a proven track record in initiating the implementation of effective operational processes to maximize financial results and project profitability, Clavijo has strong links to the local community, where she has served as a Business Continuity Advisor for FloridaMakes’ Manufacturing Disaster Assessment Program and also sits on the Advisory Board for the University of South Florida’s Cybersecurity Executive Certificate Program.

Clavijo graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Analysis and holds an MBA, with an International Finance concentration, and Highest Academic Honors, also from the University of Miami.

John Nguyen, President of ACR Electronics, said: “We are excited to welcome such a dynamic, seasoned CFO to the team. We are confident that Debbie’s notable experience and achievements will be of great benefit to the company as we strive to enhance all our financial and operational processes to ensure excellence and efficiency is paramount in all our procedures.”