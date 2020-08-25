Scania enters North American pleasure boating market

Scania, a global manufacturer of engines for boats, trucks, buses and industrial applications, announced the introduction of its new range of engines for the U.S. pleasure craft market.

The line-up includes a 900 HP, six-cylinder, 13-liter in-line and an 1,150 HP 16-liter V8.



Built on a Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) engine block and employing a simple wastegate turbocharger, Scania doesn't use additional turbos or superchargers.

The resulting light weight, combined with Scania’s Engine Management System (EMS) and common rail extra high-pressure injection system (XPI), optimizes fuel delivery enabling impressive torque, lower noise and exceptional fuel efficiency, certified by the EPA to meet the Tier 3 Recreational standard for marine diesel engines.



“Scania has built a hard-won reputation for exceptional products, coupled with first-class service and support in some of the most demanding markets in the industry,” said Al Alcalá, sales manager, Scania USA Marine. “With the launch of our new 13- and 16-liter engines, certified for the pleasure craft market, we now offer our customers in the long-range cruising and sport fishing segments unprecedented power and efficiency with reliability they can count on.”



