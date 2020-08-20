Ladies Let’s Go Fishing hosts successful Florida tourney

Women came from all over Florida to compete in the LLGF Fishing Screamin’ Reels tournament in Islamorada. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the tournament offered a virtual kickoff, informal meet and greet, easy rules for beginners and two days of inshore or offshore fishing.

Many ladies caught their first fish species ever, with several also entering their catches in the CCA Florida STAR tournament to vie for additional awards from the Coastal Conservation Association.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Penn, Scout Boats, Seven Seas Yacht Sales, Power-Pole and Fish Florida.

Largest Annual Sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, Sunrise Resort & Marina, Future Angler Foundation, CCA Florida STAR, TACO Marine and Seaguar. Local sponsors include Breezy Palms Resort and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

Remaining 2020 LLGF events, with optional fishing, include:

Aug. 21-23 South Florida Offshore Saltwater Weekend Seminar

Sept. 12-13 Tampa Inshore Seminar

Oct. 23-25 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar, Islamorada, FL

Nov. 21-22 St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy at Guy Harvey Ocean Resort