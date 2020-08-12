Boating Industry extends 2020 Top 100 application deadline

Boating Industry has announced a new extension of the deadline to submit applications for the 2020 Top 100 Dealers program.

After speaking with a number of dealerships about the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic, paired with unprecedented busyness beyond the typical selling season, the staff at Boating Industry felt that dealerships should have more time to complete and submit applications for this year’s program.

Applications for the 2020 Top 100 must now be submitted by September 21, 2020.

The 2020 Top 100 will be announced and celebrated during the Boating Industry Elevate Summit in November.

More information about this year’s applications and the Top 100 program can be found at https://boatingindustry.com/top-100/.

More information about the 2020 Elevate Summit can be found at https://boatingindustryelevate.com/.

Please contact Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com or 763-383-4424 with any questions or for more information about the Top 100 program.