Highfield Boats launches new SPORT RIB collection for 2021

Highfield Boats, manufacturer of aluminum RIBs and tenders, announced it will launch the brand-new Highfield SPORT collection of rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) this fall for the 2021 model year.

The Highfield SPORT collection introduces an unprecedented 11 new, aluminum-hulled, outboard-powered RIB models ranging from 3- to 8-meters (9'10" to 26'). They include the SP300, SP330, SP360, SP390, SP420, SP460, SP520, SP560, SP650, SP700, and SP800. Replacing and expanding on the Highfield Deluxe and Classic Deluxe series, the new SPORT collection is designed to offer boat owners an extensive range of hull sizes and equipment options so they can build the perfect RIB for their needs.

“The SPORT range will take the brand to yet another level, entering the deluxe RIB day boat segment for the first time and leveraging the brand into new territory," Highfield Boats CEO Julien Carussi said. "The SPORT RIBs will also appeal to buyers as a prestige tender.”

Most of the SPORT models are engineered with completely new hulls, new decks, or both. High-quality EVA foam faux-teak decking, LED lighting, luxury diamond-stitch upholstery, and electric bilge pumps are standard equipment on all the RIBs. Models starting with the SP520 and larger also are equipped with swim platforms with easy-to-climb telescopic ladders. The long list of options for the series includes watersports tow posts and bimini tops; sunpads and sport arches are available on the larger models as well as built-in freshwater showers. Owners also can choose from six different color options for their new SPORT RIB.

Highfield SPORT 360

Highfield SPORT 300-460: Ergonomic Tenders

The 300-360 models are compact, easy-to-store RIBS featuring three lifting points, excellent weight distribution, integrated fuel tanks and a well-thought-out interior layout. These small RIBs make the perfect tender for a wide range of power and sailboats. The 390-460 models, which have fuel tanks tucked out of the way below the deck, are the ideal fit for boats with larger decks and swim platforms. These RIBS also can double as day boats, sought out for their layout, ergonomics and fine attention to detail.

Highfield SPORT 560

Highfield SPORT 520-700: Luxury Day Boats/Superyacht Tenders

The SPORT 520 and 560 were designed to be the most capable RIBs in their size range on the market today. Their full sundeck option makes a platform for sunbathing or casting a line. The 650 and 700 models are based on the successful hull used for chase boats in major sailing events like the Vendée Globe, ORC and Extreme Sailing Series. Their internal layout emphasizes comfort, with tables and cup holders in the all the right places.

Highfield SPORT 800

Highfield SPORT 800: Top of the Line

The flagship of the SPORT series is the 26-foot SP800, a high-performance RIB with a stepped hull created by racing hull designer Petter Martens. Equally suited to serving as a primary boat or a superyacht tender, it is equipped with full bow and stern sundecks as standard equipment. Options include a galley with sink, fridge and cooking island, and a private toilet compartment, allowing owners to entertain on board and stay out on the water longer.

“Highfield has made a major investment in developing and upgrading the new SPORT lineup, along with extending our warranty terms to be the best in the business. A major factory expansion also is currently under way,” said HighfieldBoats USA General Manager Tom Watson. “We are committed to providing the finest quality RIBs with the best reliability, durability the highest level of service to our customers so they can enjoy their time on the water safely and with peace of mind.”