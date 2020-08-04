IBEX releases details of IBEX Online

IBEX says the show will go on despite COVID-19

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), announced the details of its first ever virtual tradeshow, IBEX Online: A Virtual Event.

Scheduled to launch September 29, the free digital tradeshow will be built around the concepts of Connection, New Products and Innovation, and Education, and will allow the industry to come together in a safe and productive environment.

“The IBEX team has invested a considerable amount of time and energy over the past months determining the best way to adjust to the new normal while preserving the immense value of a live IBEX event in a robust virtual format,” said Anne Dunbar, show director, IBEX. “At its core, IBEX is the place the industry comes to network, discover the latest offerings from our exhibitors, learn from respected leaders and innovators, and grow their businesses. IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience will be no different, prioritizing these categories while leveraging the latest in virtual tradeshow technology.”

IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience will take virtual matching-making to the next level. During the registration process visitors will have the opportunity to build out a digital profile using a simple, step-by-step guide. Based on a combination of collected data and AI (Artificial Intelligence) behavioral analysis, visitors will be offered smart recommendations of people to meet, exhibitors to visit, and sessions to attend.

Exhibitors will be able to collect details for visitors that have viewed/interacted with a product, session, or company profile, as well as manage contacts and meetings; while visitors will be able to request meetings and information, and chat live with the virtual booth staff.

In addition, all event participants will be able to access a virtual attendance list and chat in either public or private lounges.

Committed to highlighting exhibiting companies and their offerings, IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience will place significant focus on new products for 2020 and Innovation Award product entries.

Exhibiting companies will display their products and services in customized virtual booths offering in-depth product detail, video content, interactive Q&A sessions, as well as pricing and ordering details.

Product demonstrations will be accessible via Tech Talk workshops being hosted by exhibitors throughout the event. Ongoing, new product announcements will be posted in a virtual press room as well promoted on IBEX social media channels, and visitors will have quick access to a digital show guide for additional reference.

A can’t miss component of IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience will be the Education Conference and its renowned Seminar Series, hosted by trusted industry partners. Featuring an expansive selection of exciting new content for 2020, the sessions will be delivered through a combination of live-stream and pre-recorded presentations, complete with interactive Q&A sessions, and one-on-one conversations.

Details are available on the IBEX website's education page along with pricing for a full-access pass. In addition, live, daily Keynote Sessions will focus on topics such as the State of the Industry, Sustainability, and Leadership. Keynote sessions are free to all event participants.