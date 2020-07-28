Cox diesel outboards make U.S. debut

Following their successful delivery of Cox CXO300 diesel outboards to Singapore, shipments are now coming to North America, and Florida-based distributor Ring Power.

With the majority of Cox’s customers located in North America, Ring Power have been anxious to take delivery of the 300hp diesel outboard. Ring Power will be re-powering their Intrepid Nomad 345 demonstration boat from CXO300 pre-production units to production units, ahead of a state–wide roadshow which will roll out in the coming months.

“The popularity of outboard powered boats in recent years has exploded and Cox’s CXO300 will be a game-changer," said Rick Chapman, Cox business manager, Ring Power. "This brand new, purpose-built engine promises to deliver benefits in maintenance, fuel consumption, emissions, and torque.”