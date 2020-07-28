ABYC announces virtual Standards Week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops the safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance and repair of recreational boats, has announced its 12th annual Standards Week event will be held virtually, Jan. 5-21, 2021.

What has usually taken place over a week of day long meetings will be extended to a three week event. ABYC’s virtual happy hour and annual meeting will kick of the event on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021 with Project Technical Committee (PTC) meetings occurring the following two weeks. PTCs will gather using an online platform to discuss and update the ABYC standards under review this year during multi-day, three-hour long sessions.

“Standards week is a critical time to have experts from around the world at the table to update the ABYC standards, and taking Standards Week virtual simply means we changed the table,” said ABYC technical director Brian Goodwin. “In a virtual setting, we know participants will still be getting all the regular work pressures and distractions, so we limited the session lengths to three hours and have different PTC meetings in the morning and afternoon. This arrangement will allow attendees to have dedicated time slots to focus on the standards review without sacrificing an entire workday.”

Participation in the standards review process is required from a diverse group of marine industry professionals, each with different perspectives and areas of expertise. Attendees can be engaged in revisions to the boat building and repair standards under review or newly considered and affect the future of international boating. All are welcome to have a voice in the standards development process.

More information on Standards Week, ABYC’s annual meeting, and the surrounding events can be found at www.abycstandardsweek.com.