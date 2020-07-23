Coast Guard Foundation prepares for 2020 hurricane season

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today it is preparing for the Atlantic hurricane season, predicted by NOAA to be an especially active one. The Foundation is taking the necessary steps to be ready to assist Coast Guard members and families who may be impacted by hurricanes and other natural disasters this year.

When natural disasters like a hurricane strikes, Coast Guard members are often the first to respond; leaving their own families, impacted homes and property behind to aid others in distress. The organization assesses member and family needs through its disaster relief and response program to ensure they quickly get the resources needed to bounce back from the devastation. Knowing that their families are being cared for allows Coast Guard members to focus on serving their neighbors and rebuilding their communities. In total, the Foundation has invested $3.25 million in direct assistance for families who have suffered the tragic loss of a loved one or needed critical support during natural disasters and emergencies. This relief has helped with temporary housing and home repairs, groceries and basic essentials, and hotels for evacuated families.

“Serving in the Coast Guard comes with great sacrifice,” said Susan Ludwig, Coast Guard Foundation president. “Members and their families must be prepared for injuries or losses in a different way than everyday Americans. The Coast Guard Foundation is there for them when help is needed.”

For more information on Coast Guard Foundation disaster relief or to support with a donation visit https://coastguardfoundation.org/coast-guard-support/assist-coast-guard-members-and-families-in-times-of-tragedy-and-disaster.

For information on how to prepare for hurricane season, please visit https://coastguardfoundation.org/news/prepare-for-2020-hurricane-season.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.