NASBLA requesting input for water management survey

The National Association of Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) is requesting stakeholder input to update A Guide for Multiple-Use Waterway Management, Second Edition.

The Second Edition was published in 2004 and waterway managers have seen great changes and growth of multiple forms of recreational boating in that time. The Third Edition update will include a website with compilation of online resources for managers who are responsible for the wise, safe multiple-use of rivers, lakes, harbors and coastal waterways.

NASBLA was awarded a national non-profit grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which is administered by the United States Coast Guard, for the project. A steering committee including representatives from a wide range of user groups and management agencies will guide the project. Further information regarding the steering committee members as well as project information can be found here.

Survey responses will ensure the Third Edition of the Guide addresses topics of greatest concern with examples, if available, illustrating management challenges and successes. The survey is comprised of 10 questions and should take fewer than eight minutes to complete. The survey will remain open until August 1, 2020, to those who would like to participate. Access the survey here.