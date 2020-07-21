Malibu debuts all-new 2021 Wakesetter 23 LSV

Malibu Boats has announced the release of its all-new Wakesetter 23 LSV. For 2021 there are new design features like a transom walk-over, completely reconfigured interior, inspired billet accents, a custom-tuned sound system, and more hull graphic color options.

“The 2021 23 LSV’s blend of luxury and enhanced performance along with cutting edge features and a bold new look make this the best yet,” said CEO Jack Springer. “We designed a boat that not only lives up to its predecessors as the best-selling towboat of all time, but will continue to advance that legacy due to its customer-centric design.”

There are still two running surfaces to choose from. The Diamond Multi-Sport Hull favors water skiing while still accommodating wakeboarders and surfers alike. The Wake Plus Hull is geared more towards for core board sports.

Standard on the 23 LSV is the brand-new 2021 G5 tower that offers an even lower-folding function for improved clearance.

Powering the all-new 2021 Wakesetter 23 LSV is the line of Malibu Monsoon engines.