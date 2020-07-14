Bill proposed to boost American manufacturing

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) introduced legislation that would establish an independent federal institute — the National Institute of Manufacturing (NIM) — to serve as the hub for federal manufacturing programs that would be led by a Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) responsible for creating and implementing a National Strategic Plan for Manufacturing across the executive branch.

The National Institute of Manufacturing Act would coordinate federal manufacturing programs across multiple agencies in order to better address both short-term supply chain issues caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and longer-term problems related to a lack of a national manufacturing strategy and accountability for implementing a strategy.

In response, NMMA applauded Senator Peters for taking bold action in support of domestic manufacturing.

“For too long, our manufacturers and the millions of hardworking Americans they employ have been let down by a national piecemeal approach to manufacturing,” said Senator Peters, co-chair or the bipartisan Congressional Boating Caucus. “The need for a new, bold approach to revitalize American manufacturing has never been more evident. We must address vulnerabilities in our supply chain that have been further exposed by the Coronavirus pandemic and reduce our reliance on foreign manufacturers. That is why I introduced the National Institute of Manufacturing Act that would strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, ensure we have a national strategy including for emergencies and help bring jobs back to Michigan and the U.S.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 75% of manufacturers have experienced supply chain disruptions, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Prior to the pandemic — America’s share of global manufacturing had declined by approximately 35% in the previous 15 years.

The National Institute of Manufacturing Act would establish the NIM to review federal regulations that affect manufacturing and help develop a National Strategic Plan for Manufacturing that includes planning for emergencies and supply chain disruptions.

The bill would also revive and elevate the National Manufacturing Council — which was established by the International Trade Administration and was last convened four years ago.