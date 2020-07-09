Sea Tow launches new partnership with Gurney’s Resorts

A unique collaboration between luxury resort and marina operator, Gurney’s Resorts and Sea Tow, offers members and guests exclusive, high-level incentives this summer.

The relationship comes at a time when out-of-the-box collaborations are more important than ever. The mutually beneficial relationship between the two brands not only offers more value to both guests/members but also incentivizes recreational boating and supports the boating industry this season.

In a recent survey to Sea Tow members, almost 50% of respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic had caused them to change their non-boating vacation plans this summer, but almost 60% said their boating-based vacation plans had not changed at all.

“Our survey told us something we’re already seeing in our job reports, that boaters are still going to boat. The survey reinforced, however, that boaters are going to boat closer to home this summer, because of the pandemic,” said Jennifer Waters, director of marketing at Sea Tow. “We wanted to partner with a brand that values premium-level service as much as we do while at the same time offering our members travel options. 93% of Sea Tow members consider boating to be a good social distancing activity and 30% are now planning or considering a vacation on/by boat this summer. What better time to announce this collaboration!”

“Collaborating with a luxury resort like Gurney’s is certainly unique to our industry,” added Sea Tow CEO Capt. Joseph Frohnhoefer III. “At Sea Tow, we always want to provide added value to our membership. Aligning with Gurney’s does just that. We will look to align with more like- minded brands outside of the boating industry moving forward.”

Through the partnership, guests at the resorts, along with existing Sea Tow members will have access to a variety of incentives at both companies.

“Our marina guests enjoy spending time out on the water and the concierge level of service that Sea Tow provides,” said Gurney’s Resorts Area General Manager Michael Nenner. “This reassures our guests that even when they leave our docks, they can expect the same level of service if they do need to call Sea Tow for assistance.”