Florida Keys marine sanctuary seeking advisory council

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seeking applicants for four seats on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 17, 2020.

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent. Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as members should expect to serve three-year terms, pursuant to the council's charter.

The open seats include:

Fishing – Charter Sports Fishing (primary and alternate)

Fishing – Recreational (primary and alternate)

If you are interested in applying or would like more information regarding the duties of an advisory council member, please contact NMMA manager of Southeast policy and engagement, Lee Gatts at lgatts@nmma.org or click here to view the application kit on NOAA’s website.