MIASF wins Telly Award for video series on marine careers

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) is proud to announce that its educational video series depicting jobs and career paths in the marine industry, Salty Jobs, won the Bronze Telly Award for Social Video in the category of Education & Discovery, specifically for the episode showcasing Resolve Maritime Academy.

The series, which is now entering its fourth season, features youthful and engaging co-hosts who highlight careers in the marine industry by spending a day working with employees and showcasing various jobs at every level, from trade skills to managerial to entrepreneurial.

“Salty Jobs has really become a model for how to communicate job opportunities and career paths to middle school and high school students, young adults, and anyone looking for an exciting career with great benefits,” said Lori Wheeler, MIASF vice president. “The short, five-minute videos capture and keep your attention and are full of relevant salary and education information. They have been an excellent method for connecting with people and we are honored to receive this important recognition from The Telly Award judges.”