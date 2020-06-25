Monterey and Blackfin Boats name new VP of sales

Monterey & Blackfin Boats announced the promotion of Kim Loenichen to vice president of sales for the brands. Loenichen has presided over the Monterey & Blackfin Boats sales teams as the director of sales for more than 15 years with tremendous success.

Loenichen brings over 40 years of marine based industry experience to her new role as vice president of sales, and has proven to be a valuable leader in providing support and direction for the Monterey & Blackfin sales teams and dealer partners.

“Kim Loenichen has demonstrated great vision, leadership and energy and has had tremendous success in the building, development and implementation of our global sales teams, initiatives, team performance and dealer development,” said Charles Marshall, Co-Chairman of Monterey & Blackfin Boats. “Kim has been instrumental in increasing critical sales positioning, sales generation, and sales efforts as well as helping to secure the company’s positon for future growth. We consider her to be an invaluable asset as well as an important part of our success and our future.”

“I’m excited and humbled to take on this new role with Monterey & Blackfin Boats,” said Loenichen. “I am looking forward to leading Monterey & Blackfin into a new era along with one of the best sales teams in the industry today.”