NOAA recruiting candidates for advisory council

NOAA is seeking applicants to fill the 15 seats of the new Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council.

The Sanctuary Advisory Council will provide advice to NOAA that supports the management plan. Members will serve as liaisons to a broad coalition of community organizations to facilitate communication and engagement.

Council meetings will be open to the public and will provide a place where community interests, support, and concerns are heard.

Council members will represent a variety of community groups. These 15 voting seats reflect the primary purposes of sanctuary designation related to maritime and cultural resource protection and interpretation as well as recreation, tourism, and economic opportunity. These seats include perspectives from a diversity of community groups related to other sanctuary management plan priorities such as education, research, and science.

NOAA is currently seeking applicants for the following 15 voting seats (one member and one alternate for each seat). Note that alternates must be from the same community organization as the member.

Maritime Archaeology and History (2 seats and 2 alternates)

Cultural Heritage (1 seat and 1 alternate)

Recreation (2 seats and 2 alternates)

Recreational Fishing (1 seat and 1 alternate)

Business and Economic Development (2 seats and 2 alternates)

Marketing and Tourism (1 seat and 1 alternate)

Education (2 seats and 2 alternates)

Research, Science, and Technology (1 seat and 1 alternate)

Commercial Fishing (1 seat and 1 alternate)

Citizen-at-Large (2 seats and 2 alternates)

Additional information is available here: https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/mallows-potomac/involved/council.html.