NMMA and MRAA release new COVID-19 resource

MRAA and NMMA have partnered to release a new state retail reopening tracking document, which serves as a quick guide to retail guidelines by state.

This new resource will be updated weekly and include the current phase for the state, what the parameters are for expanding businesses and where you can read the guidelines for retail operations. The latest document is supplemental to resources MRAA and NMMA have created in response to COVID-19. You can find more resources at: http://www.nmma.org/press/article/23312.

MRAA: COVID-19 resources include The Guide to Operating Your Boat Business Safely, The Boat Dealer's Guide to Working from Home, How to Communicate Safe Boating to Customers and an overview of the government response.

NMMA: COVID-19 state resources include guideline documents for access, manufacturing and business resources and reopening. Additionally, NMMA created a best practices for resuming operations resource.

For more information, please contact NMMA director of state government relations, Libby Yranski at lyranski@nmma.org, NMMA manager of Great Lakes policy and engagement, Jill Sims at jsims@nmma.org, or MRAA government relations manager, Adam Fortier-Brown at adam@mraa.com.