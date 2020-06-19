Interior Secretary visits Correct Craft

David Bernhardt, the United States Secretary of the Interior, visited Correct Craft’s Orlando headquarters.

During the visit he listened as Correct Craft CEO, Bill Yeargin shared information regarding key boating industry issues, as well as the story of Correct Craft and its innovation focus.

Secretary Bernhardt also had the opportunity to tour the Nautique boat building facility and see the award-winning electric boat being built by Correct Craft subsidiary, Ingenity.

One purpose of Secretary Bernhardt’s visit was to announce a grant from the Clean Vessel Act Grant Program (CVA) to be used to build Florida vessel pump out stations. The Clean Vessel Act Grant Program provides grant funds to states for construction, renovation, operation, and maintenance of pump-out stations and waste reception facilities for recreational boaters. The grants also provide funding for educational programs that inform recreational boaters of the importance of proper disposal of their sewage.

Bill Yeargin, Correct Craft President and CEO stated, “It was an honor for our team to have Secretary Bernhardt visit Correct Craft. We appreciate his interest in our company, our innovation initiatives, and our desire to make life better for people through outdoor recreation. We also enjoyed sharing Correct Craft’s unique culture of service with Secretary Bernhardt.”