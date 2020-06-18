Discover Boating sees record web traffic in May

Discover Boating saw some of its strongest performance and growth in May compared to the same period last year. Continuing and building on the successes reported in April, DiscoverBoating.com saw an unprecedented 279% growth in organic site traffic, which translates to more visitors coming to the website without clicking on an ad.

With summer kicking off, boating is top of mind for many consumers with COVID restrictions easing and boating being an outdoor recreation that naturally lends itself to social distancing, this all proves interest is at an all-time high, but also that the Discover Boating content and social strategy is helping drive people to the website.

Creating relevant, timely and data-driven content combined with an SEO strategy and backend optimizations, DiscoverBoating.com saw the following results in May:

Site traffic overall saw a 94% increase in visitors compared to May 2019. This growth is exceptionally impressive because organic traffic (e.g. no ad spend) is up 279% YOY.

Manufacturer referrals for May were up nearly 10%, with organic manufacturer referrals up a staggering 240%, which totals more than 142,805 organic manufacturer referrals compared to 42,029 organic referrals in May 2019.

DiscoverBoating.com continues to attract more female visitors seeing a 110% increase YOY for the month of May.



What’s more, June is looking extremely promising, with June seeing an 81% jump in overall site traffic thus far.

The NMMA said it expects this trend to continue through the month, especially with the launch of the new “Get On Board,” campaign in collaboration with Take Me Fishing to help more people experience the restorative power of boating and fishing.

Discover Boating’s social media channels are also seeing strong engagements with its most popular organic post ever, “The Science is Clear: Boating is Good for Your Health & Mind,” on Facebook that has been shared more than 125 times and reached more than 22,000 people. See post below and click to share on your Facebook channel.

DiscoverBoating.com’s newest content is helping consumers understand how to access boating in this environment, plus helpful tips for beginners and families looking for on-water tips and activities this summer. The latest content includes:

The Science is Clear: Boating is Good for Your Health & Mind

10 First-Time Boating Tips for New Boaters

10 Fun Things to Do on a Boat

5 Reasons You Should Buy a Boat this Summer

5 Ways to Bring Learning Onboard for the Kids This Summer

Discover Boating encourages everyone to share these on their social channels and use the hashtag #TheWaterIsOpen to amplify our industry’s voice this summer.