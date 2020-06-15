Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing hosts summer fishing tourney

Ladie's Let's Go Fishing is sponsoring a fishing tournament this August in Florida

Everyone is invited to the Fishing Screamin’ Reels tournament with education Aug. 14-16 in Islamorada, FL.

Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the tournament kicks off on Friday with a class on offshore fishing and conservation, plus an appetizer contest from 6-8 pm at The Tavernier Elks Club. Saturday and Sunday is fishing, learning on the water and friendly angler competition for inshore and offshore species, departing from Whale Harbor Marina, Islamorada.

Participants can fish from their own boats or charters supplied by the organization.

Prizes will be awarded to individual anglers, including Penn combos, art prints and other fishing items. Prizes for inshore and offshore species and releases include Heaviest Fish Overall, Offshore Billfish Release, Party Boat award, Junior Angler, Longest Inshore Fish, Wild Card prizes and more.

This tournament offers easy rules and is perfect for novice anglers. Charter boats fill quickly so early registration is encouraged. Registration is $89 early entry, $99 regular per adult angler, $45 for teens and includes about $20 in gifts.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Penn, Scout Boats, Seven Seas Yacht Sales, Power-Pole and Fish Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, Sunrise Resort & Marina, Future Angler Foundation, CCA Florida STAR, TACO Marine, Seaguar and Big Rock Sports Foundation. Local sponsors include Breezy Palms Resort, the Monroe County Tourist Development Council and Saltwater Breweries.

Remaining 2020 LLGF events, with optional fishing, include:

June 27-28 Gulf Coast Inshore Saltwater Weekend Seminar

August 8 Scalloping in Homosassa

August 14-16 Keys Fishing Learning on the Water Screamin’ Reels

Aug. 21-23 South Florida Offshore Saltwater Weekend Seminar

Sept. 12-13 Tampa Inshore Seminar

Oct. 23-25 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar

Nov. 21-22 St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy