Freedom Boat Club launches new global website

Freedom Boat Club announced the launch of its newly designed website.

The new comprehensive website launch comes amid record numbers of website visitors flocking to FreedomBoatClub.com. Year to date website traffic is up almost 50% from a year ago. A good portion of the website traffic in 2020 is coming from mobile devices, which was a key initiative for building the new FreedomBoatClub.com.

"We are thrilled to debut our new club website to our prospects, members, and franchisees," said Freedom Boat Club president John Giglio. "This website redesign comes at a time when interest in the Club is at a 30-year high. Many of our more than 230 locations are seeing significant growth as we head into the summer months.”