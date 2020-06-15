Big Thunder Marine announces Florida location

Big Thunder Marine has announced a new location at PGA Marina in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with a focus on Fountain center consoles.

“Big Thunder has done a great job representing Iconic Marine Group (parent company of Fountain) at Lake of the Ozarks. I’m excited for what they can do on the East Coast of Florida,” says Fred Ross, owner of Iconic Marine Group. “Nothing handles the rough water like a Fountain, and with the level of service Big Thunder provides we believe we can elevate the overall customer experience in Florida.”

Big Thunder is staffed in Florida by Tim McNutly in Sales and Randy Patterson in Service. Both are local Palm Beach area residents and have been in the marine business for many years.

The new Donzi 41GTZ and Donzi Classics will be in stock at the very unique location of PGA Marina - right on PGA Blvd and on the Inter-Coastal Waterway in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.