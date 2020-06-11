Regulator adds Fusion to Garmin partnership

Garmin International, Inc. announced that Regulator Marine has selected Fusion to be its premier entertainment supplier to outfit its full line of offshore sportfishing center console boats beginning model year 2021. Regulator announced to its dealers last week that both Garmin electronics, and stereos, speakers and amplifiers from Fusion, a Garmin brand, will now be standard equipment on all Regulator boats ranging from 23 to 41 feet, including its XO series of center console crossovers.

“It’s an honor to continue to grow our relationship with Regulator, and to know that Garmin and Fusion will be installed exclusively on every new boat leaving their factory,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The integration between a Fusion entertainment system and onboard Garmin electronics is second to none and we look forward to providing Regulator owners with our award-winning products, service and support for years to come.”

Coupled with a full-suite of Garmin marine electronics, Regulator will be factory-installing the award-winning Fusion Apollo series stereos, including the RA670 and RA770 entertainment systems.

“Regulator has enjoyed a great relationship with Garmin and now adding factory-installed Fusion entertainment products further strengthens it,” said Joan Maxwell, Regulator Marine president and co-founder. “From the engineering team to the technical support team, Garmin and Fusion have made our Regulator craftsmen’s jobs easier – all while enhancing our customers’ boating experiences. This is a win-win for Regulator.”